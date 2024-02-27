Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 688,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 299,166 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,456,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

