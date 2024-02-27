eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. eHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

eHealth Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of EHTH opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

