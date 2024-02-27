Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

