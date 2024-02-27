Edmond Warner Acquires 2,000 Shares of HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) insider Edmond Warner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($28.79) per share, with a total value of £45,400 ($57,584.98).
HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of HVPE stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,240 ($28.41). The stock had a trading volume of 454,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,356.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,294.14. HarbourVest Global Priv Equity has a 52-week low of GBX 1,900 ($24.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,450 ($31.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,323.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.
HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Company Profile
