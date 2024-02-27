Edmond Warner Acquires 2,000 Shares of HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) insider Edmond Warner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,270 ($28.79) per share, with a total value of £45,400 ($57,584.98).

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HVPE stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,240 ($28.41). The stock had a trading volume of 454,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,356.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,294.14. HarbourVest Global Priv Equity has a 52-week low of GBX 1,900 ($24.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,450 ($31.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,323.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

HarbourVest Global Priv Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

