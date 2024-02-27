Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,907 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

