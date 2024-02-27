eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,717,000 after acquiring an additional 209,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 3.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 417,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in eBay by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 939,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.5% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.84.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

