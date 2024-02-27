Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.160 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.14-$1.16 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,948,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,741,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after buying an additional 656,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after buying an additional 508,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 311,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

