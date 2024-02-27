Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.140-1.160 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DEA opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.68. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

