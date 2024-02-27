Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

