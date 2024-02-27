Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,556 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,556 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

