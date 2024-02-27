Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 130,222 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,222 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 710,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $95.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

