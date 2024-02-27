Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after buying an additional 1,936,994 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $8,932,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 37,686 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,511,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODG. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

