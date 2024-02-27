Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,719,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,840 shares of company stock worth $24,736,395 in the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

