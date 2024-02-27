Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppLovin Price Performance
AppLovin stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $60.90.
Insider Activity at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,719,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,840 shares of company stock worth $24,736,395 in the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.
View Our Latest Stock Report on APP
AppLovin Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Live Nation stock rides the pent-up demand for live events
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.