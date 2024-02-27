Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 141.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $201.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.52. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LANC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens cut shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.