Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $808,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,601 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,930,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,185 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 69.8% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.