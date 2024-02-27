Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

