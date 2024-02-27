Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

