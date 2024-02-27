Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $663.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $668.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

