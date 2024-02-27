Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 in the last three months. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

