Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 298,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,939,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,655,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 131.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 167,703 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.