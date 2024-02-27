DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRRX. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.81. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

