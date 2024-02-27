DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

