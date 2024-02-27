Duolingo (DUOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Duolingo to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.7 %

DUOL stock opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $87.57 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740 in the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

