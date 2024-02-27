Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,995 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on DNB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

