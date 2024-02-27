Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on D.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm has a market cap of C$265.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

