Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.33

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 175803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 344,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,653,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,730 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

