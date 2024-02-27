Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 on March 28th

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 85.19 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £155.81 million and a PE ratio of 1,416.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.18. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.41).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,908.17). Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

