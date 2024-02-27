DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

