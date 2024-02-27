DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DV opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.
In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
