Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

DORM stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. 81,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. Dorman Products has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

