Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Dorman Products Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of DORM traded up $9.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,191. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

