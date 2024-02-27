Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.82.

DPZ traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.45.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

