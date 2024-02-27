Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.64.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,800,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.