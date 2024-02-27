Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$77.00 to C$82.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Docebo traded as high as C$74.19 and last traded at C$73.98, with a volume of 26883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.68.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCBO. ATB Capital raised their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Docebo news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total value of C$615,600.00. Company insiders own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,194.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.69.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

