Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Declares $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DEC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,508. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,047,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,874,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth $596,000.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.