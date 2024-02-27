Dine Brands Global, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend by an average of 39.0% per year over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,795. The company has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

