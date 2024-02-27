Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.1 %

DIN stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $706.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,790,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.