Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.1 %
DIN stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $706.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.72.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
