Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 306,930 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $41,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.32.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

