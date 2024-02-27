Desjardins Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$11.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.60.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

WCP opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,123 shares of company stock worth $155,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.