Dendur Capital LP Sells 160,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Dendur Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 10.0% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $78,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. 545,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,583. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

