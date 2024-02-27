Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Up to $16.89

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $19.94. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 605,642 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after buying an additional 236,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.