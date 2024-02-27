Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 10.8% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.34. 386,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 421,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,781 shares of company stock valued at $240,660. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

