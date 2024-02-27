Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.33. 307,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,378,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

