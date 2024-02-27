Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBINGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Dacotah Banks Price Performance

Dacotah Banks stock remained flat at $32.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58. Dacotah Banks has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.