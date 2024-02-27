Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Dacotah Banks Price Performance

Dacotah Banks stock remained flat at $32.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58. Dacotah Banks has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.