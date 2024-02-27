Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Dacotah Banks Price Performance
Dacotah Banks stock remained flat at $32.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58. Dacotah Banks has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.
Dacotah Banks Company Profile
