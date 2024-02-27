CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $59,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $258.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,177. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

