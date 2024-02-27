CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. 1,626,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,953,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

