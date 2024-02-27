CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

NYSE LAW opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.35. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 62.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 252,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

