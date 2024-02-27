Cronos (CRO) Trading 15.2% Higher This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $38.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

