Cronos (CRO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33.86 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $33.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00069594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.