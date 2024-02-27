Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

