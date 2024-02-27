Critical Analysis: ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) versus Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Free Report) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProBility Media and Udemy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A Udemy $728.94 million 2.28 -$107.29 million ($0.72) -15.03

ProBility Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProBility Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProBility Media and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Udemy has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.63%.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A Udemy -14.72% -27.76% -12.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProBility Media beats Udemy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects. It also operates a bookstore in Houston, Texas; and an e-commerce Website, www.browntechnical.org. In addition, the company provides print and electronic codes and standards used by engineers and tradesmen to ensure that they are following the national and local building and industrial codes as they perform their jobs; sells individual print and electronic versions of individual codes and subscriptions to sets of codes, as well as aids and guides that assist engineers and tradesmen; and publishes its own content and resells the content of independent third parties. Further, it produces and distributes online training courses aimed at its target market; provides printed reference materials in addition to e-books, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications; and offers HVAC, plumbing, industrial, and residential trade reference materials with online training for product education, certification, and code practices. Additionally, the company offers e-learning courses and weekly training classes for contractors. It serves electrical distributors, including bookstores, trade/vocational schools, universities, retail chains, specialty retailers, and independent hardware stores, as well as small to medium sized business market governmental institutions and private sectors. The company offers its services under the Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing brands. ProBility Media Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

